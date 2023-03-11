Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.59 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

