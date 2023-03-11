Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

