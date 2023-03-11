Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 84.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.