Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

