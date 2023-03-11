Castleark Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVBG stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

