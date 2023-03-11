Castleark Management LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,427,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 232,085 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

DNLI stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

