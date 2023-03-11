Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.