Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $13.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.01. 5,767,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.15.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

