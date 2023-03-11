Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises about 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Cavco Industries worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $284.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,483. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $299.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

