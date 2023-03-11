CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Shares Down 2.1%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 42,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 63,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

