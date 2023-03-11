CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $69.54 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08274294 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $9,772,000.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

