Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 169,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 231,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

