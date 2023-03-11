Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $38.06 million and $11.90 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00433415 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.97 or 0.29296034 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,202,806 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

