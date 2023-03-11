Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

CGAU stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGAU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

