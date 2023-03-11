Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 5,690 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $407,916.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,242.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $67.45 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

