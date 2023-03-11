Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

