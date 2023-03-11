Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 51,599,200 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 51,599,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

