Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.52.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.80 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.