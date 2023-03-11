China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.10

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.28. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 967 shares changing hands.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

