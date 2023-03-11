Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Sells $211,764.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

