Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chord Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.14.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,713,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,053. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $109,332,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.