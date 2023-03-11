Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 280.0% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock remained flat at $18.75 during trading on Friday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

