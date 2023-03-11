CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 46,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

CHS Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at CHS

About CHS

In related news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CHS news, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

