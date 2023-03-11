CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 46,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
CHS Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
