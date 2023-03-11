Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

