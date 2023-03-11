ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

