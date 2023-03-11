Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,343 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

CTSH stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

