Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Bradley O’Connor Buys 32,500 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS – Get Rating) insider Bradley O’Connor bought 32,500 shares of Cogstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,180.00 ($33,677.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Cogstate Limited, a neuroscience technology company, provides computerized cognitive tests and electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions. The company's cognitive services include project management, data management, scientific consulting, statistical analysis, scales procurement, rater training, and monitoring solutions.

