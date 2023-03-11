Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $483.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 69.2% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 636,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 260,457 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 706.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 196,496 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

