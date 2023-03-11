Coin98 (C98) Price Down 23.2% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $40.19 million and $16.67 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.11 or 0.01357195 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012573 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.01707160 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

