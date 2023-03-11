Colony Group LLC Acquires 9,590 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS MEAR opened at $49.81 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.