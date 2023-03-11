Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,618,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 130,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

