Colony Group LLC Buys 10,337 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 147,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

