Colony Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.