Colony Group LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

