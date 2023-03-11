Colony Group LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

