Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

