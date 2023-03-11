Colony Group LLC Sells 392 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

AZPN stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.04.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

