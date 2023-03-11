Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

