Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLPBY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $920.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.