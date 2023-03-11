Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Chung Kin Cheung Purchases 5,000 Shares

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,742 shares in the company, valued at $288,627.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

