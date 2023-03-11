Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.52

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 57033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

