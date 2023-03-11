Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,071.45

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,071.45 ($24.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,246 ($27.01). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,234 ($26.86), with a volume of 74,407 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,250 ($39.08) to GBX 2,850 ($34.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,694 ($32.40).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,149.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,070.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

