Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

