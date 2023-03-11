Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the February 13th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

