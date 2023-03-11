Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the February 13th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CFMS stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
