Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

