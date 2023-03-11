Contrasting FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Upbound Group and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 FlexShopper 0 0 1 0 3.00

FlexShopper has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 263.07%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% FlexShopper 5.18% -420.55% 9.07%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Upbound Group and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and FlexShopper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.34 $12.36 million $0.20 129.10 FlexShopper $125.43 million 0.18 $3.27 million $0.05 20.20

Upbound Group has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upbound Group beats FlexShopper on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About FlexShopper

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires. The company was founded by George F. Rubin, Morry F. Rubin, and Brad Mitchell Bernstein on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.