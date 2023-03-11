Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.86 and traded as low as C$15.21. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$15.33, with a volume of 11,646 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

