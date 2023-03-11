Cormark Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.70

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
