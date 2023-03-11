Cormark Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.70

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

