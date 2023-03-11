Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.99.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.74 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

