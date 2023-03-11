CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 914.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. 2,120,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

